Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 31,659 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 7,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 88,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.52. 19,648,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,136,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

