Guggenheim Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

