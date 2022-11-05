GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.11 million.

GoPro Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.14.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in GoPro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.