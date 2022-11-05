Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 28,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 30,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
Goldmoney Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$128.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.63.
Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Goldmoney
Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.
