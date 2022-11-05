Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 28,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 30,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$128.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.63.

Goldmoney

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

Featured Articles

