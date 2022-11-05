Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), reports. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Globalstar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Stock Down 7.7 %

Globalstar stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,048,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Kagan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,220.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Globalstar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Further Reading

