Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), reports. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Globalstar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Globalstar Stock Down 7.7 %
Globalstar stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,048,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64.
In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Kagan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,220.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
