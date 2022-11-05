Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,103,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,300. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

