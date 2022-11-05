Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.