Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.77.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.63.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1632353 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 130.36%.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.