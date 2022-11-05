GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Up 23.7% This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $383.69 million and $785,080.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

