Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.405 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion. Gartner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.06- EPS.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.50. 588,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,210. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $341.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 752.11% and a net margin of 14.41%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.63.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,264,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,264,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

