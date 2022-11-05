FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HT. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HT opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

