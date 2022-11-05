FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Reduced by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

