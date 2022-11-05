FY2022 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut by Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

OFC opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,846,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 474,261 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.