FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AGCO Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will earn $11.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.83. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO Stock Up 2.4 %

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $120.99 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 13.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

