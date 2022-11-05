Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Funko also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Funko Trading Down 59.4 %

FNKO traded down $11.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,143,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,322. Funko has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.93.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

