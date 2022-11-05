Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €34.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($46.10) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €23.20 ($23.20) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($80.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.20.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

