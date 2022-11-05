Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.40 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,431. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 154.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,558,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

