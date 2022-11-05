Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. 6,109,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.