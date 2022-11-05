Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 95,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

