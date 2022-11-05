Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,422,000 after buying an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $57.04. 18,889,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

