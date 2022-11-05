Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 2,683 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.11. 3,364,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

