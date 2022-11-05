Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $178.68. 25,842,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,748,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

