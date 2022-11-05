Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $6.12 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00028790 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $286.63 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 315,800,333 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

