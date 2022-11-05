Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. 22,112,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,350. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

