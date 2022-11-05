Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $66.82 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $66.82 million and $7.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00092690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00072909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006829 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

