Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 304,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,062,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 50.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

