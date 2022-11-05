Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,541,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.50.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

