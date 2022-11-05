Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,541,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The firm has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

