Experian’s (EXPN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,827 ($32.69) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,250 ($37.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,085.40 ($35.67).

Experian Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,693 ($31.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,681.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,665.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2,470.64. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($25.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($42.65).



Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

