Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 4th (ASPS, ATRC, BKNG, BUSE, CGEN, CMI, CQP, CROX, CVCO, CYTK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 4th:
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
