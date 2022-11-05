Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 4th (ASPS, ATRC, BKNG, BUSE, CGEN, CMI, CQP, CROX, CVCO, CYTK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 4th:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

