Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 4th (ASPS, ATRC, BKNG, BUSE, CGEN, CMI, CQP, CROX, CVCO, CYTK)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 4th:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

