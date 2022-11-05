Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $72,620,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $49,961,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $52,763,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. 5,106,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Argus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

