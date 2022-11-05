ELIS Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.79 million and $4.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007845 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00049304 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32892756 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.