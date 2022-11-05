EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $851.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $767.77.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $740.21 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $764.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $699.60 and a 200 day moving average of $649.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

