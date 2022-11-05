Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

