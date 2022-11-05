Edge Capital Group LLC Has $801,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.