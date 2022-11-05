Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 17,958 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 923.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $69,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $486.41 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

