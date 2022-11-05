eCash (XEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $754.33 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. eCash has a total market cap of $754.33 million and $14.07 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,335.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00582737 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00230230 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070390 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,217,473,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
