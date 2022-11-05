Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.46.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.