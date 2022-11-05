Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.61 EPS.

Eaton Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ETN traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,235. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Eaton by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

