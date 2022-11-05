DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.55.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $671,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 368,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.