DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.55 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.55.

DXC Technology stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 4,042,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

