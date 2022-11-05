DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE DD opened at $61.93 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

