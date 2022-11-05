Dover (NYSE:DOV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.06. 854,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 90,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 328.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 211.5% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.