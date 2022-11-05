Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.05 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,790. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

