Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $68.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.42.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
