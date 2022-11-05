Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $68.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

