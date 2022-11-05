DEI (DEI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,441.00

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $5,441.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00318145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001304 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002612 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

