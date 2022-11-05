Data#3 (OTC:DTATF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Data#3 (OTC:DTATF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DTATF stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Data#3 has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

