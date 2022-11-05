D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Up 3.2%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.50 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.02). Approximately 76,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 52,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($2.93).

D4t4 Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £104.85 million and a PE ratio of 6,537.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.40.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

Featured Stories

