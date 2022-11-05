Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Up 11.3%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 132,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 47,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Cymat Technologies Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01.

Get Cymat Technologies alerts:

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million during the quarter.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.