cVault.finance Hits One Day Volume of $24,361.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.91 million and approximately $24,361.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,691.39 or 0.26676160 BTC on popular exchanges.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

